Coronavirus Outbreak
India News

Need for new template of globalisation in post-Covid world: MEA

At the global level, the weaknesses in collective response to Covid-19 has put the spotlight on the limitations of the existing international system, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan highlighted.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 08:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Employees wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. gas station during a lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Bloomberg Photo )

There is a need for a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity in the post-Covid world, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan has said.

Muraleedharan said this on the 20th anniversary of the Warsaw Declaration.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The individual as well as the collective response to this pandemic will determine how democracy as a mode of governance is judged by the world at large, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the external affairs ministry on Saturday.

He said it will have a significant impact on consolidation of democracy in the world of tomorrow. As a populous, developing country and a free society, fighting Covid-19 is not a small challenge for India, he said. “In confronting this pandemic, we have been mindful of staying true to our democratic principles,” the minister said.



“Our response has shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people’s movement. While we care for our own citizens, India is also extending helping hand to other partners, in our neighbourhood and beyond,” he added.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

At the global level, the weaknesses in collective response to Covid-19 has put the spotlight on the limitations of the existing international system, he highlighted.

“In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality, and humanity.We need international institutions that are more representative of today’s world,” he said.

Also read: Covid-19 pandemic prompts a changed world order

The minister further said that as a major producer of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, India has provided supplies to over 150 partner countries, proving our credentials as the pharmacy of the world. “We have been ready to share India’s medical expertise with others. We are active in the global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines,” he said.

