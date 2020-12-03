Need priority list as vaccine won’t be available for all in the beginning, says AIIMS director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director, Randeep Guleria, on Thursday expressed hope on the emergency authorisation of vaccine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from Indian regulatory authorities. Speaking to news agency ANI, Guleria said that several vaccine candidates that are being developed in the country are now in their last stage of the trial. He also said that hopefully, the process of vaccinating the people will begin soon after getting the required approvals from regulatory authorities “by the end of this month or early next month.”

“There is good data available that the vaccines are very safe. Safety and efficacy of vaccine not compromised at all,” Guleria further said as per ANI. “70,000-80,000 volunteers given a vaccine, no significant serious adverse effects seen. Data shows that in the short term vaccine is safe,” Guleria added.

Speaking on the vaccine availability, Guleria said, “In the beginning, it will not be available in sufficient doses to give to everyone. We need a priority list to see that we vaccinate those who’ve high chances of dying due to Covid,” ANI reported. “Elderly, people with comorbidities and front line workers should be vaccinated first,” It quoted Guleria as saying.

Once a booster dose is given, the vaccine will give a good amount of antibodies production and protect from the virus for “for a significant amount of time.” The antibodies can last for many months in the body, he also said.

On the distribution plan of the government, Guleria said that work is going on at war-footing both at the Centre and state level. Authorities are working on a plan “in terms of maintaining the cold chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators and availability of syringes.”

This comes as India’s Covid-19 caseload crossed 9.5 million-mark on Thursday after it recorded 35,551 fresh cases of the viral disease. As of Thursday morning, the country have 95,34,964 confirmed cases of the virus. While the death toll reached 1,38,648.

On November 23, pharmaceutical company Astrazaneca said that the its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in development with British partner Oxford University, has an efficacy rate of 90%. The late-stage trial findings will allow the company to seek emergency use approval by year-end, before securing authorisation for a full rollout by February or March.

India is also conducting a late-stage trial of Russia’s Sputnik V.