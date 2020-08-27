Sections
Home / India News / Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM

Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM

Agriculture was an essential part of the country’s economy and there should be a shift in the negative attitude that it was not profitable, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

Agriculture was an essential part of the country’s economy and there should be a shift in the negative attitude that it was not profitable, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

The country should be self-reliant in food grains production and also reach a stage where it can export them, he said in an interaction with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala who called on him here.

“...there is a need for a major shift in the negative attitude that agriculture is not profitable as in reality the agri sector is an essential part of the Indian livelihood and its economy, an official release quoted him as saying.

Rao emphasised that it was the agri sector on which the majority of the people were dependent and it provided food and also supplied raw material to industries.



“Since Indian economy is agriculture-based it was able to withstand all the troubles and tribulations. He (Rao) wanted the government and institutions like NABARD to implement schemes that would encourage agriculture and agri based industries,” the release said.

The chief minister favoured cultivating crops as per the natureof soil and said the objective should be not only to increase the produce but to put in place a proper marketing strategy for the produce.

Rao also pitched for promoting agri-based industries, food processing and mechanisation in agriculture operations, the release added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP leader demands NIA probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Aug 27, 2020 21:39 IST
Looking forward to learn from Russell: Tom Banton
Aug 27, 2020 21:38 IST
Chitrangda Singh: Got mostly stereotypical roles in the last two years
Aug 27, 2020 21:36 IST
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
Aug 27, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.