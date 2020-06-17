Sections
Need to expand health infra, says PM Modi on Day 2 of talks with CMs on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasized on a testing regime to control the spread of Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Dcelhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual meeting with chief ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said expansion of health infrastructure should be the country’s top priority amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases

“With increase in the number of corona patients, expansion of health infrastructure should be our utmost priority. This will happen when each corona patient will get proper treatment. For this, we’ll have to emphasize on testing so that we can test, trace and isolate infected persons,” he said during his virtual meeting with chief ministers and representatives of 14 states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the pandemic situation.

Modi said India has fought back from facing a supply shortage of medical kits to become self sufficient.

“Just 3 months back, there was a shortage of PPE kits and diagnostic kits across the world. In India too, we had a very limited stock because we were completely dependent on imports. But today, more than 1 crore PPE kits and an equal number of N95 masks have reached the states,” he said on the second day of his interaction with chief ministers.



On Tuesday, he had interacted with chief ministers, Lt Governors and administrators of 21 states and UTs on opening up the economy and at the same time preventing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The PM reiterated that India has been able to fight Covid-19 and control its spread because of the timely measures it took. He also said that very few patients are currently on ventilators or in ICUs

“The number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 till now is more than the number of active cases in the country,” Modi said.

India’s Covid-19 tally now stands at over 3.54 lakh. According to the government’s latest figures, 6,922 Covid-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the number of those cured/discharged to 1,86,934 patients. The recovery rate has risen to 52.80%.

There are 1,55,227 active cases of Covid-19 in the country now.

At the start of the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in a clash with Chinese troops.

