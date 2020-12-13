Sections
Need to find ‘swadeshi alternative’ to imports from China, says Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister said that we aim to create employment and aid village and small industries to grow. He also said that the government is taking a step towards recognising and facilitating rural entrepreneurs.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:52 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari takes a look at high quality Khadi fabric footwear, designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). (PTI/ File photo)

Noting the importance of ‘swadeshi alternative’ against imports from countries like China, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasised on the need of research on the emerging technology like electric vehicles, without compromising the quality and cost of the goods or products.

“You do research on (EV) parts we are making in India and what we are importing. We are importing many EV parts from China. We need to find out a swadeshi alternative to whatever we are importing, without compromising the quality and cost,” Gadkari said while addressing the virtual session during FICCI’s 93rd Annual General Convention on Saturday.

“MSMEs contributes 30 per cent to India’s GDP, 48 per cent in export and till now, 11 crore jobs have been created by the MSME sector,” added Gadkari. “To make India Atmanirbhar, the focus will be to increase the share of the manufacturing sector from 24-26 per cent to 30 per cent of GDP.”



Highlighting the special focus of the Centre on MSME sector, Gadkari stated that there is a plan to increase the total turnover of Indian rural industry to Rs 2 lakh crore from current Rs 80 thousand crores in the next two years.

Speaking about rural industries and Khadi Gram Udyog, he said that the government is focusing on rural industries along with socially and economically backward areas. “We want to focus on rural industry for gaining and creating employment potential and growth which is a potential route to the eradication of poverty, is our mission.”

“Concentrating on gaon, gareeb, majdoor and kisan is the highest priority of the government,” the Union Minister said.

The event also witnessed the launch of the FICCI ‘MSME Took Kit’ by Mr Nitin Gadkari during the event. The kit aims to become an online platform where aspiring and existing entrepreneurs could learn about business.

