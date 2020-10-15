Need to focus on roadmap for solution of Naga political issue, says CM Neiphiu Rio
Nagaland’s oldest and largest rebel group, the NSCN (IM) which is also the dominant group in the peace talks recently reiterated that it would not accept any kind of...
Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:31 IST
Nagaland’s oldest and largest rebel group, the NSCN (IM) which is also the dominant group in the peace talks recently reiterated that it would not accept any kind of piecemeal solution short of Naga national flag and Constitution.