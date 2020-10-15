Sections
Home / India News / Need to focus on roadmap for solution of Naga political issue, says CM Neiphiu Rio

Need to focus on roadmap for solution of Naga political issue, says CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland’s oldest and largest rebel group, the NSCN (IM) which is also the dominant group in the peace talks recently reiterated that it would not accept any kind of...

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:31 IST

By Alice Yhoshü, Hindustan Times Kohima

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio addressing stakeholders at a consultative meet on the Naga political issue in Kohima. (HT PHOTO)

Nagaland’s oldest and largest rebel group, the NSCN (IM) which is also the dominant group in the peace talks recently reiterated that it would not accept any kind of piecemeal solution short of Naga national flag and Constitution.

