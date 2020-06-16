Need to recover market share held by Indians abroad: MEA

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar addresses at the inaugural session of the 3rd Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

India must take focused action to recover the market shares held by its workers in foreign countries as part of the country’s efforts to overcome the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

The Protectors of Emigrants (PoE), the section of the external affairs ministry responsible for safeguarding interests of Indian workers abroad, must rise to the “challenge of reviving post-Covid economy”, Jaishankar said.

“We are currently focused on ensuring that the negative economic consequences of the pandemic on our talent and skills abroad are mitigated…It is imperative that we recover our market shares as quickly as possible. The coming months will see dedicated efforts in that direction,” he told the third annual conference of PoEs.

As of late last week, more than 29,000 Indian workers and more than 11,200 professionals have returned from across the world under the Vande Bharat Mission. Several thousands of Indians have lost their jobs, mainly in West Asia, because of the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The government has also given priority to the welfare and protection of Indians working in west and southeast Asia and has taken all steps to reduce their vulnerabilities, Jaishankar said.

“Nevertheless, there are still cases of cheating, illegal agents and attempts to go for work in an irregular manner. The role of our PoEs in combating such practices is vital…We have all put in great efforts to secure the interests of the most vulnerable migrants, especially blue-collar workers, seamen and women migrants.”

The e-Migrate system helps ensure the rights and protection of workers in collaboration with host governments and the integration of this platform with those of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, other GCC countries and Malaysia will facilitate these efforts, he said.

The government has established three new offices of PoEs, taking the total to 13 and extending the reach to areas that provide migrant flows to foreign countries. It has also liberalised usage of the Indian Community Welfare Fund to provide welfare measures to Indians in distress overseas.

“This has had a particular relevance as we responded to the economic distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Also of note is the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana,” Jaishankar said.

The ministry is also working on skill mapping and collaboration with skill councils overseas so Indian workers are able to earn better incomes.HT Correspondent

