Sections
Home / India News / ‘Need to revive post-Covid economy, mitigate negative consequences on talent abroad’: EAM

‘Need to revive post-Covid economy, mitigate negative consequences on talent abroad’: EAM

Jaishankar was speaking at the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants via video conferencing.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

EAM Jaishankar addresed the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants on Monday. (ANI)

The government is focusing on providing better opportunities and welfare measures to prospective migrants and aims to work toward mitigating negative economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis faced by Indian talent abroad, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Monday.

“The protectors of emigrants must rise to the challenge of reviving post-Covid economy and engaging the post-Covid world,” he said..

Jaishankar was speaking at the third edition of the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants via video conferencing.

“It is imperative that we recover our market share as quickly as possible. The coming months will see dedicated efforts in that direction,” the minister said



 Also read: At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all

Jaishankar said that the government has been engaged in negotiation with foreign governments to provide ease of travel and opportunity through migration and mobility agreements.

“We’re focusing that negative economic consequences of pandemic on our talent abroad are mitigated that is influenced not only by quality of our bilateral relationships but helpful approach that we’ve displayed in regard to health and economic requirements of our partners,” the EAM noted.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983. The Protectors of Emigrants shall perform the functions assigned to them by this Act under the general superintendence and control of the Protector General of Emigrants, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

16-year-old Gurugram returnee tests positive in Faridkot, 21 active Covid-19 cases in district
Jun 15, 2020 13:16 IST
Bhumi Pednekar’s touching note on Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 15, 2020 13:13 IST
‘Worship on Wheels’: Bengaluru church holds drive-in service
Jun 15, 2020 13:10 IST
Planning to visit Kerala: Read these govt guidelines before travelling to the state
Jun 15, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.