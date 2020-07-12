Sections
Need to sanitise buses to check Covid-19 spread: Goa health minister

“It is the need of the hour to fumigate bus stands and buses which are used for public transport. It will be discussed with the chief minister. Whatever activities we need to outsource to other agencies will also be discussed with the chief secretary and state health secretary,” Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:19 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Panaji

On Saturday, Goa reported 117 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count to 2,368. (Bloomberg file photo)

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said public transport buses and bus stands in the coastal state need to be sanitised in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, Goa reported 117 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count to 2,368.

“It is the need of the hour to fumigate bus stands and buses which are used for public transport. It will be discussed with the chief minister. Whatever activities we need to outsource to other agencies will also be discussed with the chief secretary and state health secretary,” Rane said.

“This is something we need to start doing. The health department has been doing whatever it needs to fight Covid-19, he said.



Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus infection in Goa on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 13, a health department official said.

The patient was undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital at Margao in South Goa district since June 28.

