‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs

In his address, Modi underlined the key challenge India was facing — that of balancing lives and livelihood. With economic activity coming to a halt, workers in the unorganised sector are staring at a bleak future and millions of jobs are on the line in the organised sector. (PTI)

India is focusing on a two-pronged strategy aimed at saving lives of its citizens while also restarting economic activities that have come to a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers in a video conference on Monday.

Going forward, the country needs to gradually convert its red zones (districts with high number of Covid-19 infections) first into orange zones (districts with fewer cases) and, eventually, into green zones (districts with no infections), Modi said, according to a communication released by his office after the meeting.

The green zones should be treated as sacred places, he said. “These places will contribute to economic activity, but collectively practice social distancing...Our focus will be how to expand the green zone.”

Watch | PM Modi discusses lockdown exit strategy with CMs: All the key details

According to a government assessment in mid-April, 170 districts in 20 states and five Union Territories (UTs) were identified as red zones. Additionally, there were 207 orange zones in the country, and the rest of India’s 730-odd districts were classified as green zones.

“I would like that red zones and hot spots to show extra caution...we should make special teams in those areas,” Modi said, stressing that the task will be to keep the safe zones safe.

All chief ministers, or their representatives, were present during the discussions on India’s response to the deadly infection and the way ahead, but just nine of them could speak due to time constraints.

While Meghalaya said it will likely extend the lockdown announced to stop the spread of the contagion beyond May 3, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh felt curbs should be in place but left the decision to the Prime Minister, according to an official aware of the developments who did not want to be named.

Others — Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar and Haryana — who got the chance to speak in the fourth such meeting between Modi and the chief ministers since March 20 supported the lifting of the lockdown.

Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown that came into place on March 25. Later, he extended the curbs till May 3 as Covid-19 cases continued rising in the country.

“The lockdown has yielded positive results; the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months,” Modi told the chief ministers.

In his address, Modi underlined the key challenge India was facing — that of balancing lives and livelihood. With economic activity coming to a halt, workers in the unorganised sector are staring at a bleak future and millions of jobs are on the line in the organised sector. At the same time, India’s front line health care staff are fighting a battle to slow the rate of the deadly disease.

“..on the one hand, we are challenged by how to save lives...on the other, we also have to equally focus on the financial aspect of this....That’s why we have to strengthen economic activities... (and) increase our strength to combat the virus,” he said, according to the person quoted above.

Modi said areas that are hard hit by the disease will also suffer the maximum impact on the economy front. The Prime Minister said with the restarting of conditional and limited economic activities from April 20, India’s challenges have increased too. “We have to analyse whether these (the relaxations announced by the government) led to new kind of challenges in these areas,” he said.

Modi reiterated that social distancing --- of at least two yards --- was the need of the hour, and authorities cannot compromise on this aspect in the fight against the fast-spreading infection. He also advocated the need for wearing masks.

“This should be made into a mantra for all: ‘do gaj doori (a distance of two yards)’. We have to keep spreading this message and it should be a life lesson for all. In the same way, masks or face covers should become a major part of our lives.”

Modi stressed that there will be no discrimination against states on the basis of the number of infections and all will be equally treated.

“With all humility, I want to tell CMs, if there is a spike in cases, your state will not be seen as guilty. If cases are low in your state, it will not be seen as great (achievement). We don’t want this sentiment...,” he said.

Modi laid emphasis on the importance of technology, and suggested that people associated with universities can be roped in for devising ways to strengthen research and innovation. “We have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens,” he said.

Modi also asked the health sector to be prepared to tackle seasonal diseases despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

“In June, there are particular diseases associated with the heat. We have to get our systems ready and started for this. Some doctors have shut their clinics and we have to operationalise them. All services cannot stop for coronavirus,” he said.