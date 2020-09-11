Sections
NEET 2020: Delhi Metro to start trains from 6 am this Sunday

NEET 2020: Delhi Metro to start trains from 6 am this Sunday

Generally, services used to start at 8 am on Sundays before the lockdown. The schedule will continue from September 20 as well. The timing change is only a special arrangement for September 13.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi metro will start its services as early as 6 am this Sunday. NEET-2020 is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will begin its services from 6 am this Sunday. “This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue,” DMRC tweeted.

 

The DMRC resumed its services in several phases starting from September 7, after it got the nod from the ministry of home affairs. For almost six months, metro services were shut owing to Covid-19-related lockdown.

This will be the first Sunday after Delhi metro resumed its services this week, which coincides with NEET-2020 exams.



Generally, services used to start at 8 am on Sundays before the lockdown. The schedule will continue from September 20 as well. The timing change is only a special arrangement for September 13.

