6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams

A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said in its earlier judgement. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Six opposition-ruled states have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the central government to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order.

Also read| Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia

The top court had dismissed another petition to postpone these entrance exams to engineering and medical colleges on August 17. A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said in the order.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has given a directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.