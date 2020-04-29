Sections
Home / India News / Minority medical colleges not exempt from NEET, orders Supreme Court

Minority medical colleges not exempt from NEET, orders Supreme Court

On NEET, Supreme Court ruled that there would be no exception to the law that lays down uniform entrance exams for all graduate and post graduate medical courses.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:05 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The top court also set aside the challenge to NEET by private medical colleges, deemed universities, and state governments who wanted to hold their own separate entrance tests granting admission to MBBS and BDS courses. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The National Eligibility Entrance Test, or NEET, the single entrance exam for all medical colleges, will apply to minority institutions providing medical courses, the Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday.

The top court ruled that there would be no exception to the law that lays down uniform entrance exams for all graduate and post graduate medical courses.

“The rights available under Article 30 (of the Constitution which secures the right of religious and linguistic minorities to run educational institutions) are not violated by provisions carved out in Section 10D of the MCI Act (Medical Council of India Act) and the Dentists Act and Regulations framed by MCI/DCI,” the three-judge bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and MR Shah.

As a single entrance examination to medical and dental colleges, NEET was first introduced in 2013. But this exam was scrapped by the Supreme Court within a few months. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court revisited this verdict and restored it in 2016.



Over 15.9 lakh students have registered for this year’s entrance exam to study medicine across the country.

Christian Medical College, Vellore, which used to hold its own entrance exam, had challenged the NEET route for admissions, arguing that it violated the institution’s minority rights enshrined under Article 30.

The institute had insisted that its selection process was designed to select candidates who would be willing to serve in the country’s rural areas, not just cities. For this reason, it said, they had heavily subsidised the medical course.

The three-judge bench, however, reasoned that NEET was introduced for better administration in view of several instances of maladministration by several private colleges.

“The regulatory measures are intended for the proper functioning of institutions and to ensure that the standard of education is maintained and does not fall low under the guise of an exclusive right of management to the extent of maladministration,” the judges ruled.

In its verdict, the bench led by Justice Arun Mishra also set aside challenges to NEET by private medical colleges, deemed universities, and state governments who wanted to hold their own entrance tests for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre allows stranded migrant workers, students and tourists to go home, sets ground rules for travel
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Apr 29, 2020 17:48 IST

latest news

No Indian in Steyn’s best XI he played with or against
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
At home in Chandigarh, says BJP MP Kirron Kher taking on Congress criticism on absence
Apr 29, 2020 18:03 IST
Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
A Punjabi gaze on Kashmir
Apr 29, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.