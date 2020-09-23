Sections
Home / India News / Nehru’s statue to be reinstalled in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha, assures CM Yediyurappa

The statue had been removed from the south-east lawns of the state’s seat of power Vidhana Soudha due to ongoing work of metro rail construction.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:52 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa assured the state legislative council that the statue would be reinstalled soon at a suitable location on the Vidhana Soudha lawns. (PTI PHOTO.)

Following a controversy over the re-installation of a statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa assured the state legislative council that it would be reinstalled soon at a suitable location.

The statue had been removed from the south-east lawns of the state’s seat of power Vidhana Soudha due to ongoing work of metro rail construction. However, Congress MLC Govindraj alleged that in spite of the metro rail work being completed and a letter written to reinstall the statue in 2017, no action had been taken. He was supported by several of his party colleagues who accused the ruling party of disrespect being shown to a national leader.

Even as fisheries minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that “the government would look into the matter” several Congress legislators protested leading to the CM later giving a written response that it would find a suitable spot to reinstall the statue.

