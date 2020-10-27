‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt in video message

Congress President Sonia Gandhi delivers a video message a day before Bihar goes to the polls for the first phase. (PTI)

A day before Bihar goes to the polls for the first phase on October 28, Congress president Sonia Gandhi released a video message and urged Bihar people to vote against the government whose ‘actions and intentions are questionable’. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the message on Twitter championing for a change in Bihar which can be brought in by the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

“Dear my brothers and sisters of Bihar. Government in Bihar has gone astray. High on power and its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan and it is the call of Bihar,” Sonia said.

“Bihar is in crisis today. Dalits, backward people are being subjected to continuous oppression ... the governments in Bihar and the Centre are ‘bandi governments’. They only know notebandi, lockdown leading to economic crisis,” the Congress president said in her five-minute-long address.

“Bihar has quality, talent, strength and the power of construction. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears and blisters. Words that can’t be said have to be said with tears. Govts can’t be formed on basis of fear and crime,” the Congress president said addressing the issues of health, education, agrarian crisis, increasing crime rate, migrant crisis in Bihar.

“Bihar is known as the melting pot of knowledge. I appeal Bihar voters to vote for Mahagathbandhan; to vote for change,” the Congress president said, concluding her speech.

About 71 seats is 16 districts will go to the polls on Wednesday, which will be the first phase of the three-phase polling in the state. A total of 10,066 candidates are in the fray. Congress, Rashtriyana Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM), Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPIML) are part of the alliance. Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan.