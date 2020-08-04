Sections
Home / India News / Nepal agrees to remove encroachment in no-man’s land near Uttarakhand border

Nepal agrees to remove encroachment in no-man’s land near Uttarakhand border

There have been several incidents along the Nepal border in the past 3 months.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:51 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The border meeting was held to find ways to resolve recent issues. (HT Photo)

Indian and Nepal authorities held an informal two hour long meeting on Tuesday at the Indo-Nepal border near Champawat district of Uttarakhand to discuss the encroachment in no man’s land by Nepalese citizens and agreed not to carry any activity on the disputed land and to restore the status quo, said officials.

The meeting was attended by the district magistrate of Champawat, superintendent of police (SP), Champawat and commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from the Indian side. The Nepalese side was represented by chief district officer (equivalent to DM in India) of Kanchanpur district adjoining the border in Nepal, SP Kanchanpur and SP Armed Police Force (SSB’s counterpart).

“Both the sides discussed the border issue and agreed upon taking measures to not allow it (tensions) to escalate. We also agreed on not carrying any activity on the disputed land till the border is clearly demarcated,” said Surendra Narayan Pandey, district magistrate Champawat district.

Watch: One Indian national among ten killed in landslides in Nepal



Pandey added that the two sides also agreed to restore the state quo at the no man’s land during the meeting. The meeting was meant for confidence-building and maintaining harmony between the two sides, Pandey said.



“We both stressed on ending the border dispute permanently by involving the agencies concerned in both the countries to conduct a survey of the disputed area so as to demarcate the border clearly. We all also agreed to end the dispute and restore the status quo as it was earlier before the recent encroachment by Nepalese people on no-man’s land,” said Pandey.

‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row

The India officials said that their Nepalese counterparts had assured that the fencing pillars erected in the no-man’s land will be removed.

“Nepalese authorities assured that they will soon work on it and remove them. Till the border is not demarcated, no objectionable activity will be carried by any side at the border,” said DM Champawat.

The two sides also agreed to soon hold a formal meeting on the border issue to resolve it soon.

The genesis of the current row along the Indo-Nepal border in Champawat district lies in Nepalese people erecting fencing pillars on the no-man’s land near the border on July 22. Following the development, India’s border patrolling agency SSB held a meeting with Nepal’s APF on July 23, in which the latter assured to remove the encroachment which was not fulfilled.

