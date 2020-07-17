Sections
Home / India News / Nepal envoy raises safety of citizens with UP CM

Nepal envoy raises safety of citizens with UP CM

Members of Vishwa Hindu Sena tonsured the Nepalese man and forced him to shout “Jai Sri Ram” and anti-Nepal slogans in Varanasi on Thursday. The members of the group, who made a video of the incident, also wrote “Jai Sri Ram” on his scalp.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media, in Lucknow. (ANI)

A little-known group shaved off the hair of a Nepalese man in Varanasi to protest Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s comments on the origins of Lord Ram, prompting Nepal’s envoy to take up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Sena tonsured the Nepalese man and forced him to shout “Jai Sri Ram” and anti-Nepal slogans in Varanasi on Thursday. The members of the group, who made a video of the incident, also wrote “Jai Sri Ram” on his scalp.

After the video made by the group went viral on social media, Nepal’s ambassador Nilamber Acharya spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday and raised the matter of ensuring the safety and security of all Nepalese citizens in the state, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

“We have raised the matter with authorities in India. People’s safety is important,” one of the people cited above said, without giving details.



The people said Nepal’s envoy was given an assurance about the safety of Nepalese citizens in the country. The two sides also agreed such matters shouldn’t have an impact on bilateral relations, they said.

Oli sparked a controversy with his recent remarks that the “real” Ayodhya is in Nepal and that Lord Ram was Nepalese. He had also said Nepal had “become a victim of cultural encroachment” and its history was manipulated.

“Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram,” Oli was quoted as saying by the media.

The Nepal government subsequently clarified Oli’s remarks reflected the many myths about Lord Ram and highlighted the need for further research on the “vast cultural geography” of the Ramayana. It also clarified the remarks “are not linked to any political subject” and there was “no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone”.

The controversy came close on the heels of a border row between India and Nepal, which erupted after New Delhi opened a new road to Lipulekh on the Tibet border and Kathmandu published a new map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory.

Meanwhile, police in Varanasi have registered a first information report (FIR) against Vishwa Hindu Sena chief Arun Pathak, who acknowledged in a Facebook post that members of his group had tonsured the Nepalese man over Oli’s remarks.

Vishwa Hindu Sena had also put up posters in Varanasi that said Nepal’s prime minister should stop “acting at the instance of China”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

P Varavara Rao: NHRC issues notice to Maha, seeks health report within two weeks
Jul 17, 2020 18:31 IST
Of 3.42 lakh active Covid-19 cases in India, less than 1.9% are in ICU, says govt
Jul 17, 2020 18:30 IST
Director wants to wait for theatres to open for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
Jul 17, 2020 18:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.