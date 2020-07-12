Sections
Home / India News / Nepal landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing; Army on standby

Nepal landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing; Army on standby

Landslides and floods triggered by the heavy rainfall washed away the houses in Besinda village of Sisuwakhola on Sunday morning, The Himalayan Times reported.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Kathmandu Nepal

People gather near the bridge that is damaged due to the flood at Raghu Ganga River in Myagdi, Nepal. (Reuters)

At least 11 people were missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away eight houses in Nepal’s eastern Sankhuwasabha district, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Malla said that the police personnel were carrying out a search operation to rescue the people who have gone missing.

A team of armed forces and Nepal Army are on standby at the district headquarters in Khandbari.



According to the Baraha Dal Battalion of Nepali Army, an army helicopter in Itahari is on standby and will take off as soon as the weather clears.

Meanwhile, several roads have been damaged or washed away in the floods and landslides, hampering the rescue operations. According to the home ministry, a total of 37 people have been killed due to the landslides until Saturday.

On Friday, 22 people were killed in different incidents of landslides across Nepal.

The government has mobilised the Army and police personnel to carry out rescue operations.

Narayani and other major rivers in the country have swollen due to the continuous downpour.

The country’s meteorological department on Friday forcast that the monsoon rains will last for another three days.

