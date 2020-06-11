Sections
Nepal PM criticises Yogi Adityanath’s ‘threatening’ remarks on border row

Nepal PM’s remarks come after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said “Nepal should think of the consequences and remember what happened to Tibet”.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 01:19 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KP Sharma Oli was quoted by media reports as saying that India’s central leadership should advise Adityanath not to “threaten” Nepal (PTI File Photo )

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday criticised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks on a border row, saying the Indian leader should be advised not to make “threatening” remarks.

Oli’s remarks were the latest twist in the border dispute between India and Nepal, which erupted last month when Kathmandu protested against the opening of an 80-km road running to Lipulekh on the border with Tibet. Nepal claims the Lipulekh region and the Oli government recently published a new political map that shows the area as part of Nepalese territory.

A constitutional amendment to give legal backing to the map was unanimously endorsed by lawmakers from all political parties in the House of Representatives or the lower house of Nepal’s Parliament on Tuesday.

Participating in a discussion on the issue in the lower house on Wednesday, Oli was quoted by media reports as saying that India’s central leadership should advise Adityanath not to “threaten” Nepal.



“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath-ji said some things about Nepal. His remarks were not appropriate or legitimate. The leadership of the central government [in India] should tell him not to speak on issues that he is not responsible for. He should also be told that his comments threatening Nepal will be condemned,” Oli said.

Oli was also quoted as questioning India’s contention that the regions of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura are part of its territory. He said India had deployed its armed forces in these areas since the early 1960s but they belonged to Nepal.

There was no immediate response to Oli’s remarks from Indian officials.

During a recent interview, Adityanath had said Nepal should not “repeat the mistake of Tibet” while determining its political boundaries. “Nepal should think of the consequences and remember what happened to Tibet,” he had said.

Adityanath also said India and Nepal are two political entities but have one soul.

“The two countries have cultural, historical and mythological links that date back several centuries and Nepal should remember this,” he added.

While speaking in Parliament, Oli reiterated Nepal’s offer for a dialogue to settle the border issue. He said Nepal is confident about getting its territory back though diplomatic dialogue as its claims are backed by evidence.

