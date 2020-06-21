Sections
Home / India News / Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs

Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs

Nepalese parliament recently adopted a new political map of the country showing these areas as part of its own territory, a move strongly opposed by India.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Pithoragarh

Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal in Kathmandu. (AP/ File photo)

Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said.

“Some Nepalese FM channels have of late started playing anti-India speeches in between Nepali songs,” said Shalu Datal, a resident of Dantu village in Pithoragarh’s Dharchula sub-division.

“As people on both sides of the border listen to Nepali songs, they also hear the anti-India speeches delivered by Nepalese leaders in between them,” she said.



The main FM stations playing anti-India content between songs are Naya Nepal and Kalapani Radio, Datal said.

“Some old channels like Mallikarjun Radio and a website named annapurna.online are also broadcasting reports depicting Kalapani as Nepalese territory,” she said.

The FM stations are situated at Chabrigar near the district headquarters in Nepal’s Dharchula.

The stations have a range of about three kilometers and can be heard in Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljibi and Kalika on the Indian side of the border.

These radio stations have also started giving weather reports on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, treating them as Nepalese territory, Krishna Garbiyal, a Rang community leader based in Dharchula said.

However, the district administration and police said they have no information about any anti-India propaganda launched by Nepal through its FM radio channels.

“We have no feedback from our intelligence units on the subject,” Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Preeti Priyadarshini said.

Dharchula Circle Officer V K Acharya also expressed ignorance.

“Our intelligence units have not yet spoken about any such anti-India propaganda by Nepal,” he said.

Ashok Nabiyal, a leader from Vyas Valley, said Indian intelligence agencies active on the border need to take cognizance of the situation to be able to counter the propaganda.

