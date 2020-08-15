Sections
Home / India News / Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s phone call came amid Indo-Nepal ties hitting a rough patch after the Himalayan country recently unveiled a new map showing parts of Uttarakhand as its territory.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST

By hindustantimes.| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nepalese Prime Minister had also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. (ANI)

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to convey his greetings on India’s 74th Independence Day and also congratulated the government for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the PMO said in a statement

“The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard,” the statement said.

On August 9, India handed over 10 ventilators to Nepal for its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi thanked his Nepalese counterpart for his telephone call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share, the statement said.



Oli’s phone call came amid Indo-Nepal ties hitting a rough patch after the Himalayan country recently unveiled a new map showing parts of Uttarakhand as its territory.

On Friday, Oli took to Twitter to greet Modi.

“Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India,” he wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amit Shah asks countrymen to take a pledge on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 15:22 IST
Amit Aggarwal launches I-day collection to raise funds for karigars
Aug 15, 2020 15:22 IST
Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains
Aug 15, 2020 15:19 IST
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.