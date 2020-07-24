Sections
Home / India News / Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval for COVID testing in Kerala

Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval for COVID testing in Kerala

Neuberg, India’s fourth largest pathology player, had earlier received approvals for COVID testing in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, it said in a press release.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Thiruvananthapuram

A worker from Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana walks in an alley to screen the residents during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (REUTERS)

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited hasreceived approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for Covid-19 testing in Kerala.

Neuberg, India’s fourth largest pathology player, had earlier received approvals for COVID testing in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, it said in a press release.

Kerala had reported 1,078 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single day surge so far.

Its infection tally has crossed the 16,000 mark.



Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, as the virus continues to spread globally, India finds itself between Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the disease spread.

“The State and Central Government are taking the right measures to curtail its spread. At this point of time, it is Neuberg and the healthcare fraternity’s duty to fight this pandemic, hand-in-hand with our policymakers and our people at the forefront,” she said.

“We have also set up a special support fund for the weaker sections of the society. Through this, we will offer free of cost testing to people with a BPL ration card and appropriate doctor prescriptions,” she added.

“Neuberg Diagnostics in Kochi has already started collecting COVID samples. The mandatory requirement is the identity and address proof, Requisition/Prescription from Physician with their Medical registration number. We intend to adhere to the regulated timeline of 24-48 hours for reports throughout Kerala. Reporting and sample acceptance will be strictly in accordance with the ICMR guidelines,” she said.

As per the guidelines issued by ICMR for Covid- 19 testing in private laboratories, Neuberg will provide the test to an individual only when prescribed by a qualified physician, while also adhering to the sample collection and testing guidelines set by ICMR.

Best-in-class laboratories across India, USA, UAE and South Africa have united under the banner of Neuberg Diagnostics, to bring the latest technology and techniques within the reach of developing countries.

Utilising their combined strengths, the Neuberg Alliance brings capabilities to perform over 6,000 varieties of pathological investigations and will promote Prevention & Early Diagnosis, focused wellness programmes and Structured Disease Management programs for rare diseases using the most advanced technologies assisted by Data science and AI tools, the release added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Harsh Goenka asks people to celebrate kids as heroes. Here’s why
Jul 24, 2020 15:37 IST
When a Premier League club was targeted by hackers, almost lost £1 million
Jul 24, 2020 15:37 IST
Mahindra Group takes next step in higher education with autonomous university launch
Jul 24, 2020 15:36 IST
Haryana man arrested for killing his five children in last four years: Police
Jul 24, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.