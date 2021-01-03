‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra ha hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for saying he would not get vaccinated.

“We can’t even call him a misled youth. When he never listened to his uncle or father, why would he listen to the country? This is a policy of appeasement. It’s not good to spread rumour about vaccine,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about the vaccine on Saturday, Yadav discouraged people in Uttar Pradesh from getting vaccinated. “How can I trust the BJP’s vaccine, no chance? When our government is formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP vaccine. The inoculation programme under the BJP-led regime cannot be trusted,” Yadav had said.

Also Read | ‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now

Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said that Yadav has insulted the country’s doctors and scientists.

“Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t trust the vaccine and people of Uttar Pradesh do not trust him. Questioning the vaccine is an insult to our doctors and scientists. He should apologise,” Maurya said.

He also said that a person who has been chief minister should think twice before making such remarks.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani on Sunday gave final approval to Covid-19 vaccines made by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca for use in India. He also assured people about the safety of the two vaccines.

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” Somani said during a press conference. “We’ll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100 per cent safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It is absolute rubbish that people may become impotent,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The approval by DCGI was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he congratulated the drugs regulator and scientists who he said worked hard to develop the Covid-19 vaccines.