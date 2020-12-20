‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the people of West Bengal are angry with Mamata Banerjee and want change. Shah made the remarks during a roadshow in Bolpur area of Birbhum district.

“I haven’t seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change,” said Shah.

“This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal’s public towards Mamata Didi,” he added.

The roadshow, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called a show of might ahead of 2021 assembly polls, began around 3.10 pm from Dakbunglow grounds, and culminated at Bolpur Chowrasta More.

“People want change in Bengal to end political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration,” said the home minister.

Shah, standing on top of a decked-up lorry along with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, was seen waving to the crowd, as saffron party supporters raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Amit Shah Zindabad’ slogans.

Hundreds of people, standing on both sides of the road, cheered the home minister as he made his way through the crowd.

Shah is on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier on Sunday, he visited the residence of a ‘Baul’ (folk music of Bengal) singer to have lunch.

The home minister listened with rapt attention as Basudeb Das Baul and his family sang a popular folk song ‘Tomay Hrid Majhare Rakhbo’ (will keep you at the bottom of our hearts) with ‘ektara’ (one-stringed musical instrument). He also offered puja at the family Shiva temple.

On Saturday, the BJP leader had lunch at the house of a farmer in Paschim Medinipur district as part of his exercise to strengthen relations with the common people ahead of the assembly elections in the state, due in April-May next year.

(With inputs from agencies)