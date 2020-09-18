New EC database to help poll staff

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is looking set up a national database to track settlements of ex-gratia payment, according to documents accessed by HT.

At present, the poll watchdog pays Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in poll duties through cheques. A system of making the payment immediately using bank transfers is being considered.

Last month, Pramila Devi, the wife of late Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Ramesh Kumar, 31, wrote to chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, highlighting the delay in such payments.

Kumar died in a grenade attack during the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir elections.

In her letter dated August 10, Devi said she had not received the payment; she was entitled to Rs 5 lakh as per the allotment 18 years ago.

Arora sent an email to Devi on August 26, apologising for the delay. The commission ordered the transfer of Rs 20 lakh to her bank account.

“Although money cannot compensate for the loss of his, but I would like to apologise for the delay and assure you that your husband’s sacrifice will not be forgotten,” Arora wrote in his email.

The poll watchdog also sent a strong message to state election commissions to assess if any such cases were pending with them.

“A stern view has been taken of the institutional failure and lack of sensitivity, bordering on apathy, on part of the administrative machinery, which failed to respect the memory of the departed,” ECI said in the letter to chief electoral officers (CEOs). HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The letter asked CEOs to create a digital database to track the settlement of such legacy claims and all future claims. A national level database will also be created by the commission.

According to officials, only two such cases were found in Jammu and Kashmir, and they were being immediately addressed.

ECI is also working out the modalities of how payments will be expedited to reduce any kind of inconvenience to the families.

“The idea is that once death on duty is confirmed, ECI will directly transfer the compensation into the bank of account of the next of kin if available,” said an official.

According to former CEC SY Quraishi, ex-gratia payments should be completed as soon as possible. “Such cases of severe delay are rare,” said Quraishi. “Bank transfers make sense, as salaries and other benefits too have moved to that platform.”