Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / New guidelines for recording Covid-19 deaths released

New guidelines for recording Covid-19 deaths released

The 11-page document states that Covid-19 is known to cause pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cardiac injury, and clotting throughout the bloodstream, which may lead to death but Covid-19 would be recorded as the underlying cause of death.

Updated: May 11, 2020 04:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical worker sanitizes a van after collecting swab samples from Haryana Police personnel for COVID-19 tests during a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, at Police line, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 10 May 2020. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The deaths of those with negative or inconclusive test results but with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be recorded as probable Covid-19 deaths, the Indian Council of Medical Research said in fresh guidelines on recording Covid-19 deaths released on Sunday.

The 11-page document states that Covid-19 is known to cause pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cardiac injury, and clotting throughout the bloodstream, which may lead to death but Covid-19 would be recorded as the underlying cause of death. It adds that co-morbid conditions, like asthama, heart disease, diabetes or cancer, of a patient will not be recorded as the underlying cause of death. It adds that in a person with multiple co-morbidities, only those that could have contributed to the death should be mentioned on the death certificate.

“Patterns of disease and patterns of death can come from only standardised recording of clinical disease history and cause of death, and therefore epidemiological surveillance of disease and death are important. Robust data is needed from every district,” the document stated.

A draft of guidelines for performing autopsy, packing the dead body of a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patient, transporting it, and storing it in mortuary was also released on Sunday.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 11, 2020 03:56 IST
Security forces on red alert over terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 11, 2020 02:43 IST
Ensure adherence to guidelines: Govt to states ahead of PM meet
May 11, 2020 02:52 IST
Central teams chart Covid plan with states, flag gaps
May 11, 2020 04:09 IST

latest news

25 Chinese items may face extension of dumping duty
May 11, 2020 05:55 IST
Evacuation flight carrying 1,387 from Manila, Philippines lands in Mumbai
May 11, 2020 05:47 IST
Prolonged lockdown in metros could cripple flight operations
May 11, 2020 05:24 IST
RBI to reshuffle foreign currency asset weightages
May 11, 2020 05:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.