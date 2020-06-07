Sections
Home / India News / New low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal, to bring rain in Odisha: IMD

New low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal, to bring rain in Odisha: IMD

Temperatures in many parts of the country were on Saturday recorded to be below normal for this time of the year with a number of areas receiving rainfall.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A police personnel holds an umbrella amid rain showers at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that low-pressure area is likely to be formed over east-central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. And under its influence, widespred rainfall is expected in Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from June 9 to 11.

In its weather forecast bulletin on Sunday afternoon, the IMD said that the low-pressure area will become more marked in the next 24 hours and will move west-northwestwards.

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall in the Vidarbha region, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and South Madhya Pradesh on June 10 and 11.

It further said that the southwest monsoon has advanced to south Karnataka, and condition are becoming favourable for its advancement into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and coasta, Andhra Pradesh.



The IMD said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

Temperatures in many parts of the country were on Saturday recorded to be below normal for this time of the year with a number of areas receiving rainfall.

No heat wave is likely in the country in the next five days, said the IMD. It said that the highest temperature in the country on Saturday afternoon was recorded at Vijaywada and Gannavaram in coastal Andhra Pradesh at 41.4 degress Celsius.

The weather department’s regional centre has predicted rains, accompanied with thunderstorms, at some isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is also expected over Nagaland, Manipur and other North-Eastern states.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 07, 2020 16:25 IST
Cannabis farm found in Pune, drugs worth Rs 21 lakh seized
Jun 07, 2020 16:25 IST
Sonu Sood becomes relationship guru as couple fights and seeks help
Jun 07, 2020 16:23 IST
Ramya Krishnan is excited for Queen 2, says it will be more thrilling
Jun 07, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.