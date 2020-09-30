Sections
Home / India News / New motor vehicle rules from October 1: No need to carry driving license?

Carrying vehicle license, registration certificate, insurance documents etc., will not be required from October if these documents are validated through government portal.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The new rules to be effective from October 1 will ensure commuter convenience and safety. (Representative image) (PTI)

From October 1, a number of new motor vehicle rules are coming in force, aimed at ensuring commuter convenience. The Union ministry of road transport and highways has notified these new rules.

“Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued notifications regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 requiring the implementation of enforcement, Maintenance of Vehicular Documents and E-Challans through portal w.e.f 1.10.2020 for better monitoring and enforcement of MV Rules,” MoRTH said in a statement. Use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of traffic rules in the country and will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizens, it said.

Here are the new rules:

1. Carrying vehicle license, registration certificate, insurance documents etc., will not be required from October if these documents are validated through government portal.

2. The documents can be uploaded on Digi-locker or m-Parivahan. Both these apps are available in any playstore. One can register through their mobile number.



3. Revoking driving license will also happen digitally.

4. Records of license being disqualified etc., will be digitally stored.

5. E-challans will be issued on the portal.

6. Drivers can only use mobile phones for route navigation while driving.

These changes, to be effective from October 1, were brought in by the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019,

