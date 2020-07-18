New MPs to take oath on July 22

NEW DELHI: The newly elected members of Rajya Sabha will be administered oath or affirmation on July 22 said persons aware of the details.

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has decided to proceed with the oath-taking ceremony keeping in view the resumption of meetings by the department related parliamentary standing committees of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and the interest expressed by the new members to participate in such meetings, Naidu’s office said in a statement.

An MP can participate in the meetings and other house proceedings only after being administered the oath of affirmation; even though they are eligible to draw salaries and other benefits.

For the first time, the oath-taking ceremony will be carried out in the chamber of the House during inter-session. “Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Session, if the House is not in session,” the statement said.

Among the MPs who will be administered the oath or affirmation are Dr. K. Keshava Rao and Shri Tiruchi Siva who chair parliamentary committees, and cannot convene the meetings of their respective committees unless they are administered the oath.

Sixty one members from 20 states who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha will be administered oath in the chairman’s chamber after following the requirement of social distancing and only one family member or guest will be allowed to accompany the MP.

The MPs were informed of the decision by the secretary general of Rajya Sabha and those who fail to turn up will be administered oath or affirmation during the ensuing monsoon session.