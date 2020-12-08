Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / New Parliament building landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament: PMO

New Parliament building landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament: PMO

The new Parliament building, whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, is an intrinsic part of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, the PMO said on Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The current design envisages a new triangular Parliament building next to the existing complex. (File photo)

The new Parliament building, whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, is an intrinsic part of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, the PMO said on Tuesday.

The upcoming Parliament building will match the “needs and aspirations of New India” in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, it said.

The building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament.

Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that the interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.



The design plan includes space for a magnificent central constitutional gallery, which will be accessible to the public, it said.

The construction of the new Parliament building will utilise resource-efficient green technology, promote environment-friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalisation, it said.

The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations, the PMO added.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will also be attended by Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh besides several union ministers.

Around 200 dignitaries, MPs, ambassadors and high commissioners, will attend the function.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Dec 08, 2020 22:38 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Dec 08, 2020 22:20 IST
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Security lapses: Cases registered against staffers of 2 finance companies in Ludhiana
Dec 08, 2020 23:16 IST
Ludhiana cricket association to organise T20 tourney from Dec 18
Dec 08, 2020 23:13 IST
Security forces seize narcotics and contrabands worth Rs 165 crore in Manipur’s Moreh
Dec 08, 2020 23:08 IST
2 Punjab Labour Welfare Board officials held for embezzling over ₹1crore
Dec 08, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.