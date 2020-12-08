New Parliament building landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament: PMO

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The current design envisages a new triangular Parliament building next to the existing complex. (File photo)

The new Parliament building, whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, is an intrinsic part of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, the PMO said on Tuesday.

The upcoming Parliament building will match the “needs and aspirations of New India” in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, it said.

The building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament.

Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that the interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.

The design plan includes space for a magnificent central constitutional gallery, which will be accessible to the public, it said.

The construction of the new Parliament building will utilise resource-efficient green technology, promote environment-friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalisation, it said.

The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations, the PMO added.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will also be attended by Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh besides several union ministers.

Around 200 dignitaries, MPs, ambassadors and high commissioners, will attend the function.