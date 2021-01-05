New Parliament building will be ready when India completes 75 years of Independence: Hardeep Puri

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

After Supreme Court cleared the Central Vista redevelopment project, Union minister Hardeep Singh tweeted that the central government has always been sensitive to environmental concerns. (PTI File Photo )

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday welcomed a Supreme Court judgement giving a go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project, and asserted that the government has always been sensitive to environmental concerns.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister, whose ministry is executing the ambitious project, said the government would continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction.

“Delhi is on course to becoming a World Class capital city and in the first step by the time nation completes 75 years of its Independence in 2022 a new Parliament building will be ready reflecting the aspirations of new India,” Puri tweeted.

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the environmental clearance and notification for change in land use for the Central Vista project.

“We welcome the Judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving the go ahead for the ambitious Central Vista Project. Central Govt has always been sensitive to environmental concerns & will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction,” Puri said in a tweet.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation’s power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to the government’s latest proposal for the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the prime minister’s new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.