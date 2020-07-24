Sections
New PM website to be accessible in 6 UN, 22 Indian languages

The six UN languages are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The current website of the Prime Minister is accessible in 12 languages. (Screengrab)

The government on Thursday sought proposals from agencies to redesign the Prime Minister’s official website which will be available in six UN languages and 22 scheduled Indian languages.

The government looks to engage a qualified and experienced agency having experience in the field of design, development and maintenance of websites, according to a request for proposal (RFP) floated by National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

“...the agency would be required to prepare a detailed software requirement specification, provide end-to-end managed service for development and maintenance of the website and localise the PM India portal into 22 official Indian languages and six official United Nations languages,” the RFP document said.



The list of Indian languages includes Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

There will be a single website with an option for shortlisted entities to design, develop, operate, maintain, translate and transliterate PM India Website selection of language by the website visitor.

The proposed website will be able to prompt or recommend the language based on various other factors including geo-location and language selection history.

“The static as well as the dynamic content on the portal must be translated and transliterated. The content will be provided to the selected agency in the word format/searchable PDF in English or Hindi,” the document said.

The new website is proposed to have real-time integration with all popular social media platforms, including the social media platforms integrated with the existing website.

“The feed from social media handles of Prime Minister shall be pulled from these platforms and made available on the website,” the document said.

The government has fixed July 30 as the last date for submission of queries for the project and August 7 for the final submission.

