New rules to improve PPE quality issued after medics flag concerns

Domestic production of coveralls started in March, after India stared at a huge deficit for personal protective equipment (PPE) as the Covid-19 outbreak grew wider. (ANI file photo )

The ministry of textiles has rolled out a slew of new rules meant to improve the standards of coverall suits – one of the most key components of the personal protective equipment that health care workers use, announcing that manufacturers will need to declare that they are not producing for commercial gains and that the fabric used will need to meet certain specifications.

The move comes after health care workers reported problems with quality, and ministry officials were alerted to instances of how their certification was misused by traders to sell untested products. The ministry has now recalled all previously issued certificates.

“These changes are interim measures only and newer restrictions will be put in place. We are evolving as we go, as there was no norm earlier. Testing norms, however, do not change, only the certification process does,” said an official of the ministry, asking not to be named.

The new norms, issued on April 22 for coveralls and April 24 for the fabric, say that any domestic manufacturer of a coverall or fabric applying for approval certifications will have to attach a notarised affidavit declaring they are not traders. They need to state that they are manufacturers and they will not get into commercial production of the material.

The ministry has also asked the manufacturer to declare whether the fabric used is non-woven, woven or knitted, its GSM and thickness, whether it is laminated or coated, and where are they sourcing the fabric from. The ministry also issues certifications for the fabric produced.

Testing for new samples of coveralls is conducted by four agencies for the textile ministry, which is responsible for the supply of PPEs that require textiles. Tests such as synthetic blood penetration are conducted on these.

The new norms were sent on Wednesday by the ministry to the four testing agencies: Coimbatore-based South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), the Gwalior-based Defence Research & Development Establishment, and the two Ordnance Factory Board outlets at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Tami Nadu’s Avani.

Officials said that the move was prompted after reports of a shopkeeper using a SITRA certification to manufacture and sell coverall made from grocery bags instead of the approved fabric.

SITRA officials said that the quality control measures remain a challenge. “To make sure that there is no misuse, the certifications that we are issuing now will only be applicable for six months after which a manufacturer reapplies,” said the official.