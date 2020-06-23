Sections
Home / India News / New video captures scuffle between Indian, Chinese troops

New video captures scuffle between Indian, Chinese troops

The army did not verify the location or the date of the five-minute video but people familiar with developments said the visuals were as recent as this month and the site of the scuffle appeared to be in north Sikkim where soldiers from the two sides were involved a violent face-off last month.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The new video shows around 25 Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanging blows and pushing each other around, with the Indian side seeming to be in control of things. (Photo: PTI)

An undated video capturing a scuffle between Indian and Chinese soldiers purportedly in north Sikkim’s Naku La area surfaced on social media on Monday.

The army did not verify the location or the date of the five-minute video but people familiar with developments said the visuals were as recent as this month and the site of the scuffle appeared to be in north Sikkim where soldiers from the two sides were involved a violent face-off last month.

The new video, however, is not from May 9 Naku La clash between more than 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers that left 11 troops injured, the people said.

The new video shows around 25 Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanging blows and pushing each other around, with the Indian side seeming to be in control of things. The video has surfaced at a time border tensions between Indian and China are at a peak in eastern Ladakh.



Visuals capturing brawls between Indian and Chinese soldiers keep have surfaced on regular intervals.

Last month, an undated video and a photograph that captured violent scraps between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh surfaced on social media, bringing the border feud along into sharp focus. The army then said the visuals were “not authenticated” and linking them with the border situation was “mala fide”.

While the two-minute-45 second video that surfaced last month ostensibly showed a brawl between troops of the two countries on the banks of Pangong Tso in which the Indian side looked dominant, the photograph showed injured and bleeding Indian soldiers at the receiving end of Chinese aggression.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 date: Class 10th, 12th results likely in July, says official
Jun 23, 2020 00:54 IST
Chandigarh admn put on notice on schools’ plea against collection of fee only
Jun 23, 2020 00:50 IST
8 DU students, teachers detained during protest against open book exams
Jun 23, 2020 00:48 IST
Even if the lockdown eases, we need to be careful: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
Jun 23, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.