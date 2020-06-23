New video captures scuffle between Indian, Chinese troops

The new video shows around 25 Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanging blows and pushing each other around, with the Indian side seeming to be in control of things. (Photo: PTI)

An undated video capturing a scuffle between Indian and Chinese soldiers purportedly in north Sikkim’s Naku La area surfaced on social media on Monday.

The army did not verify the location or the date of the five-minute video but people familiar with developments said the visuals were as recent as this month and the site of the scuffle appeared to be in north Sikkim where soldiers from the two sides were involved a violent face-off last month.

The new video, however, is not from May 9 Naku La clash between more than 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers that left 11 troops injured, the people said.

The new video shows around 25 Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanging blows and pushing each other around, with the Indian side seeming to be in control of things. The video has surfaced at a time border tensions between Indian and China are at a peak in eastern Ladakh.

Visuals capturing brawls between Indian and Chinese soldiers keep have surfaced on regular intervals.

Last month, an undated video and a photograph that captured violent scraps between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh surfaced on social media, bringing the border feud along into sharp focus. The army then said the visuals were “not authenticated” and linking them with the border situation was “mala fide”.

While the two-minute-45 second video that surfaced last month ostensibly showed a brawl between troops of the two countries on the banks of Pangong Tso in which the Indian side looked dominant, the photograph showed injured and bleeding Indian soldiers at the receiving end of Chinese aggression.