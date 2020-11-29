‘New Zealand MP took oath in Sanskrit’: PM Modi says spread of language fills Indians with pride

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the culture and scriptures of India have always been a centre of attraction for the whole world and people who came to visit our country returned to theirs as ambassadors of Indian culture.

“I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as ‘Vishvanath’. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called ‘Vishvavidya’ which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour’s driver from Rio De Janeiro,” PM Modi said.

The PM also talked about New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma, who recently took oath in Sanskrit and said that his action fills the hearts of Indians with pride.

“Recently, a New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma took oath in Sanskrit. The spread of our language, which is one of the oldest in the world, fills our heart with pride. I want to congratulate him on this platform,” the PM said.

Earlier, PM Modi had sought suggestions from the people about topics for the 71st edition of the programme.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” the PM further added.