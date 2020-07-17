Newly-elected members of Rajya Sabha to take oath on July 22

New Delhi: The newly elected members of Rajya Sabha (RS) would be administered oath or affirmation on July 22, said persons aware of the details.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, chairman, RS, has decided to proceed with the oath-taking ceremony keeping in view the resumption of meetings by the department-related parliamentary standing committees of both the RS and Lok Sabha and the interest expressed by the new members to participate in such meetings, Naidu’s office said in a statement.

A Member of Parliament (MP) can participate in the meetings and other house proceedings only after being administered the oath or affirmation; even though they are eligible to draw salaries and other benefits.

For the first time, the oath-taking ceremony will be carried out in the chamber of the House during inter-session because of the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. “Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the RS chairman, if the House is not in session,” the statement said.

Among the MPs, who will be administered the oath or affirmation, are Dr. K. Keshava Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and Tiruchi Siva (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), who chair parliamentary committees, and cannot convene the meetings of their respective committees unless they are administered the oath.

A total of 61 members from 20 states, who have been elected to the Upper House, will be administered the oath in the chairman’s chamber while complying with Covid-19 induced social distancing norms and only a family member, or a guest will be allowed to accompany the newly elected MP.

The MPs were informed of the decision by the RS secretary-general and those who fail to turn up will be administered oath or affirmation during the monsoon session, which is likely to begin after August 15.