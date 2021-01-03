Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Newly-married Jammu woman found dead, parents accuse in-laws of murder

Newly-married Jammu woman found dead, parents accuse in-laws of murder

The victim aged around 22 and hailed from Kathua.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:34 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Image for representation.

Following the death of a newly-married woman on Friday in Jammu’s Samba town, her family members and relatives staged a strong demonstration in front of the DC office in Kathua. They accused her in-laws of murdering her.

The victim, identified as Pallavi, aged around 22 and hailed from Kathua. She was married to Abhishek Badyal in Samba.

The family members had kept the dead body of the newly-married on the road and demanded that her in-laws be booked and arrested for murdering her. However, senior police officers reached the spot and pacified them.

“The body was later cremated in the evening,” said Kathua district SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra.



Also read: ‘Perfect score’ - Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile

Samba district SSP Rajesh Sharma said, “we have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC. Post mortem report of the deceased is awaited and further action will be taken accordingly. The in-laws of the deceased have been detained for questioning.”

The husband of the deceased, her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law have been taken into custody.

Family members claimed that Pallavi had sent seven to eight messages on a WhatsApp group of her family on the night of December 31 claiming that her life was in danger and that she was being beaten up by her in-laws.

“But none saw them on the fateful night and the next morning her in-laws told us that she died by suicide. Her body bore marks of severe assault,” said one of the family members.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
by Rhythma Kaul
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

IIT-Bombay researchers’ AI model to identify malaria parasites
by Priyanka Sahoo
New lines between Thane, Diva to pave way for 100 more CSMT-Kalyan locals
by Aroosa Ahmed
J&K logged 10,747 cases, 189 deaths in December; lowest in 6 months
by Ashiq Hussain
Wholesome video shows hearing impaired dog trying to bark. Watch
by Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.