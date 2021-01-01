Sections
Home / India News / Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway

The man told the police that when he got out of the car and opened the bonnet the fire spread inside the cabin while his wife was still inside.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Agra

The woman is said to have been trapped inside the car after the central locking system jammed. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

A newly-wed woman was charred to death after the car, in which she and her husband were travelling, burst into flames on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim’s husband tried to rescue her, but in vain as the central locking of the car failed. The couple, in their late twenties, was returning to Lucknow after visitng temples at Mathura and Vrindavan, police said.

“The matter is being investigated. The husband, Vikas Yadav, from Mohanlalganj in Lucknow said that he was married to Reema from Krishna Nagar in Lucknow on December 2. They both had gone to Mathura and Vrindavan to have ‘darshan’ at temples and stayed in Mathura on Wednesday night,” said Pradeep Kumar, in-charge of Fatehabad police station.

The couple began the journey back to Lucknow on Thursday night and had moved 30 km on the expressway from Agra when they saw smoke emanating from the car’s engine. At around 2.30 am, Vikas stopped the car and opened the bonnet and the fire that had started in the engine quickly spread to the cabin.

Reema, who was still inside the cabin, was trapped after the central locking system jammed. Vikas also suffered burn injuries while fighting the fire. He also called the police who reached the spot. The fire brigade was called, but it was too late and Reema was charred to death, police said.

Family members reached the Fatehabad police station on Friday and broke down after seeing Reema’s charred body.

