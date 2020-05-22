News updates form Hindustan Times: 3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash and all the latest news

3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday. The flight was on its way from Lahore to Karachi. News agency Reuters reports that the plane had 107 passengers onboard when it crashed. Read more

Along with Rs 1k crore, PM Modi pledges ‘shoulder to shoulder’ help to Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday afternoon declared an advance assistance fund of Rs 1000 crore for relief and rehabilitation in Amphan-hit districts of Bengal after conducting an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas in the North and South 24 Parganas districts with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Read more

Pakistan plane, about to land, crashes near Karachi; 107 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on its way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in the area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, according to Civil Aviation Authority officials. Read more

Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman, 3 key posts now held by Indians

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday took charge as Chairman of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Executive Board at a time when countries across the world are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine trial progressing ‘very well’, on to second phase now

The widely-followed trials for a coronavirus vaccine at the University of Oxford were described on Friday as progressing “very well”, with experts moving to the next phase after initiating the trial in April, when over 1000 immunisations of its candidate-vaccine were completed. Read more

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response in plea to ban use of Zoom app

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday sought the response of the central government in a plea seeking a ban on the use of Zoom software application, citing privacy and security concerns. Read more

China abandons growth target, lowers defence budget rise for 2020 amid pandemic

China for the first time in decades will not have a GDP growth target for 2020 given the global economic uncertainties because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a government work report released by Premier Li Keqiang said Friday. Read more

Solutions to tackle future pandemics lies in conserving biodiversity: Experts

Mankind can find solutions for future pandemics in conservation of biodiversity, which simply means conserving the gene pool of all things living, for posterity. Read more

Watch singing husky Kovu give Jason Mraz a run for his money as he hums along to ‘I’m Yours’ with his hooman

Some of us may remember the track ‘I’m Yours’ by Jason Mraz. Well, now there is a new cover of the classic song which may leave you swooning even more than the original did. Read more

Explained: How coronavirus is spreading so quickly

Droplets from mild coughing in slight breeze can travel 6 metres in 5 seconds. Without masks, social distancing of 2 metres may not protect against infection. Children within the trajectory of the travelling droplet cloud are at risk. Watch the full video for more details. Read more

Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan settle land dispute with charm

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo trailer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, has been released. In an unprecedented move for a film of this scale, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere directly on streaming on June 12, when it debuts on Amazon Prime Video. Read more

TikTok app rating on Google Play Store rises to 1.6 from 1.3 in a day, still gets poor reviews from users

Social media app TikTok is not having its brightest of days. Since earlier this week, the company’s app on Google Play Store has witnessed a lot of backlash due to the CarryMinati YouTube vs TikTok battle and also for the quality of content it shows to millions of users. Read more

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Saudi Arabia moon sighting timing, Shawwal start date, end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr or Meethi Eid marks the end of Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. Read more