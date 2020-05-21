News updates form Hindustan Times: 3k tested for Covid under Ayushman Bharat and all the latest news

At least 3,000 people have also been tested cashless for Covid-19 under the scheme. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

3k tested for Covid under Ayushman Bharat: NHA

In the month-and-a-half since treatment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was made free under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), at least 2,000 people have either been treated or are being treated for the viral disease under the world’s largest public health insurance scheme. Read more

Yogi gives directives for food and transport to migrants

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a record number of trains were being run to bring back 2 lakh migrant workers from various states daily. Since the start of the operation of the Shramik Specials, 1044 trains had been plied for UP which was a record in the country, he said. Read more

Spurt in Covid-19 cases sees transfers of officials in Madhya Pradesh; chief minister should go, says Congress

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred Khandwa district collector and superintendent of police, a day after the small border town with Maharashtra saw 90 new Covid-19 patients in a span 24 hours. Read more

Iraqi intelligence captures potential successor of al-Baghdadi: Report

Iraqi intelligence has arrested Abdulnasser al-Qirdash, the potential successor of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former leader of the dreaded terrorist organisation ISIS, according to multiple reports. Read more

World Championship of Cricket: The ‘Fish & Chips’ story behind Sunil Gavaskar’s India captaincy

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the circumstances under which he was appointed captain of the Indian cricket team ahead of their historic Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket win. Read more

Global Accessibility Awareness Day: Here are all Alexa features you should know about

Technology has revolutionised the way we live our lives. It has not only brought the world closer by reducing the barriers in communication, but it has also given us the mobility to control almost every aspect of our lives. Read more

Taapsee Pannu poses for magazine cover in her washroom, here’s a better look at her Mumbai home. See pics

Days after Janhvi Kapoor did a at-home photoshoot for a magazine, Taapsee Pannu has also taken up work from home and posed for a magazine cover at her Mumbai residence. Read more

How to take care of your hair during the summers

The summer season doesn’t have to be a season of bad hair days. With some extra care, you can sail through the humidity and restore your beautiful tresses. Read more

Watch: Over 180 nurses quit from Kolkata hospital over alleged discrimination