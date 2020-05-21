News updates form Hindustan Times: Delhi sees biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and all the latest news

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Delhi has gone up to 194 (Sonu Mehta/HT photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

With 571 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Delhi sees biggest single-day spike; tally at 11,659

Delhi has witnessed highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 571 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi health department said on Thursday. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the national capital jumps to 11,659. The number of coronavirus fatalities in Delhi has gone up to 194. Read more

1 cop killed, another injured after terrorists attack patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

One policeman was killed and another injured in an attack on the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. The attack took place at Pulwama’s Prichoo area on Thursday. Read more

‘More trains soon, bookings at railway counters in 2-3 days’: Piyush Goyal

There will be resumption of more trains soon, announced railway minister Piyush Goyal, stressing that it is time to take the country towards normalcy after weeks of lockdown due to coronavirus. Read more

In new flight rules, airfare fixed by govt, only one check-in bag allowed

About a third of operations will be allowed when domestic flights resume next week and the upper and lower limit of airfares will be prescribed by the government, according to the civil aviation ministry’s standard operating procedures for the airlines. Read more

Covid-19: China vaccine maker inks Canada deal to develop second shot

Leading Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics Inc. has inked a deal to test and sell a separate Canadian vaccine candidate as the race for immunization intensifies globally. Read more

Pompeo calls China coronavirus response ‘paltry’ compared to damage done

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China over the coronavirus on Wednesday, calling the $2 billion Beijing has pledged to fight the pandemic “paltry” compared to the hundreds of thousands of lives lost and trillions of dollars of damage. Read more

New Pentagon report says Pakistan continues to harbour Taliban, Haqqani Network

Pakistan continues to focus on countering Indian influence in Afghanistan and harbours the Taliban and groups such as the Haqqani Network, which have the ability to engage in violence on Afghan soil, according to a new Pentagon report. Read more

California man is ‘marrying’ his cat for this special reason

Dressed in white with pink and white flowers down her back, this bride is all set for upcoming wedding. She said ‘yes to the dress’ and also to her groom who seems more than excited for their wedding. Read more

‘Ticket bookings to open, more trains to be announced’: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from Friday, making the service accessible to those in remote locations where the availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent. Read more

Miley Cyrus’ pixie mullet is proof her mother cuts hair better than yours

From her Hanna Montana days all the way up to the present, Miley Cyrus’ experimentation with her looks and career, be it her hair, fashion sense, music, lyrics, you name it, has had the most range, and there can be no denying. Read more

Sports Authority of India issues SOP for phased resumption of training

The Sports Authority of India has worked out a Standard Operating Procedure for the return of training of the athletes. SAI is looking to start training at dedicated centres and other facilities and they have now listed out the SOPs for the safety of the athletes. Read more