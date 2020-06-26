News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol now costs over Rs 80 a litre in Delhi as fuel prices increase for 20th day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fuel prices increase for 20th day, petrol crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel continued their upward trend for 20th day in a row. On Friday, the petrol was retailing at Rs 80.13 a litre in Delhi and diesel price was Rs 80.19 a litre. Read more

1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police

An unidentified terrorist has been killed by security forces in an ongoing gun battle in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district, police said on Friday. Read more

1.25 crore jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch a 125-day campaign to provide employment to migrant workers and others in Uttar Pradesh, who lost their jobs during coronavirus pandemic, under various central and state government schemes. Read more

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for 8 Bihar districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning on Friday in at least eight districts of Bihar, where more than 80 people were killed in several parts of the state on Thursday. Read more

170% salary hike to those building roads in border areas: Report

The government has decided to give a salary hike to personnel involved in building roads and infrastructure projects along India’s borders. The minimum wage for people working in these areas has been increased by 100 to 170%. Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals lesson he learnt from Aamir Khan while interviewing him as MTV presenter

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed a professional hack that he learnt from none other than Aamir Khan, while interviewing him during his MTV days. Read more

Connor breaches a cricket bastion, named MCC’s first woman president

MCC’s AGM made a historic decision to appoint former England skipper, Clare Connor, as its first woman president. Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) managing director of women’s cricket, will take over on October 1, 2021. Read more

Bye handshake, hello Namaste: Risk free greetings to replace handshakes, hugs amid Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has changed all known ideas and definitions of reality, and every day we learn something new and introduce it to our ‘new normal’ routine. Read more

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom: Here are the best 64-megapixel camera rivals

Realme yesterday dropped two new smartphones in the Indian market, the X3 and the X3 SuperZoom. Among other features, these two are touted for their 64-megapixel cameras. Read more