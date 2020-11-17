News updates from Hindustan Times: 10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi and all the latest news

The current 3,500 ICU beds will be increased to 6,000 in the next few days in the national capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi

To curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the government will double the number of tests done with a focus on increasing reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, which gives more accurate results than rapid antigen tests that account for a bulk of Covid-19 testing in Delhi. Read more

US Election 2020: Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges

While US President Donald Trump was impeached by House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, he remained protected from any legal action in other cases, civil or criminal, due to the presidential privileges. Read more

CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids for 10 years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for allegedly sexually exploiting about 50 minor children for the last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on the dark net to other paedophiles across the globe, officials said. Read more

‘He played almost all matches, but form was not seen at all’: Aakash Chopra names RCB’s ‘biggest disappointment’ of IPL 2020

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has pinpointed Australia’s Aaron Finch to be the ‘biggest disappointment’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE. Finch was bought by RCB for Rs 4.4 crore at the auctions but he did not live up to the hype he had received before the start of the season. Read more

Taapsee Pannu: I was replaced because hero’s wife didn’t want me in the film

Taapsee Pannu is riding high on success of films such as Thappad, Mission Mangal and Badla, but there was a time when she was called a ‘bad luck charm’ and producers were shy of signing her. In a new interview, the actor has spoken about the negativity and misogyny she faced early in her career. Read more

Spotify is letting you save ₹429 annually on premium subscription

Spotify has announced a new Premium subscription offer. As a part of it, users can pay ₹999 annually for ad-free music, which means 30% saving over the monthly subscription of ₹119 ( ₹1,428). This means by paying ₹999, you will be saving ₹429 yearly on the subscription. Read more

Renault to announce the name of its new sub-compact SUV for India tomorrow

After dropping a teaser of its upcoming sub-compact SUV for the Indian market a day before, Renault has once again teased its new show car on social media today. he car maker has confirmed that the SUV’s name will officially be revealed tomorrow (November 18). Read more

Netflix India’s ‘dream of taking a picture with Virat Kohli’ finally comes true. Check out how

Virat Kohli is presently serving a 14-day quarantine in Australia as him and the rest of the Team India members await the upcoming bilateral series, starting from November 27. Kohli took to Twitter just a few hours ago to share a picture of himself alongside text describing his “Quarantine diaries”. Read more

Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase

The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out ‘Malabar-2020’ wargames. Watch here