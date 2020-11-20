News updates from Hindustan Times: 14, including 6 children killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh

Fourteen people, including six children, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh late on Thursday night, according to news agency ANI. Read more

Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors

China has surreptitiously undertaken a large military infrastructure upgrade in the central, Sikkim and eastern sectors with simultaneous strengthening of surface-to-air missile sites, an increase in unmanned aerial vehicle numbers, and an expansion of airbases in Tibet. Read more

UP child molester nabbed: Whistleblower tipped off CBI, gave key proof

An anonymous whistleblower tipped off the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and provided evidence against a Uttar Pradesh government employee who is facing life imprisonment for allegedly sexually exploiting 50 children for a decade Read more

Bumrah, Shami good but we too have Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins: Australia keeper Alex Carey

Autralia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey understands ‘how good’ Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can be but he also wants India to understand the quality of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Read more

Google completes global rollout of RCS, end-to-end encryption coming next year

Google said it has completed the global rollout of Rich Communication Services (RCS) for its Messages app. Google has been working with carriers in different countries to enable RCS in the Messages app. Read more

Anupam Kher gets emotional on meeting Neetu Kapoor without Rishi Kapoor: ‘Our shared tears made bond of those moments stronger’

Anupam Kher got emotional as he met Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh, where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo. He reminisced about their meetings in New York with her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor. Rishi died in April after a two-year battle with leukemia. Read more

AirPods makes a cameo in new Tom & Jerry trailer. Did you spot it?

The much-loved cartoon Tom and Jerry is set to make a comeback in a new film that is scheduled to release in 2021. The trailer, released on November 17, gives a glimpse of a power-packed action film in the form of animation as well as live-action sequences. Read more

SII’s Adar Poonawalla on Covid vaccine, pricing and rollout at #HTLS2020

The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion of the Covid-19 pandemic. Serum Institute of India’s CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine. Watch here