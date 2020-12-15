News updates from Hindustan Times: 2 Punjab farmers returning from Delhi protest killed in road accident and all the latest news

Two farmers returning from Delhi’s Singhu border were killed in a road accident as a light commercial vehicle hit their tractor-trailer on NH-44 (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Two farmers returning from Delhi’s Singhu border were killed in a road accident as a light commercial vehicle hit their tractor-trailer on NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh highway) near Taraori town of Karnal district of Haryana on Tuesday morning.Read More

Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal. Read More

‘Helpless as our demands weren’t met’: AIIMS nurses’ union as indefinite strike enters day 2

In biting cold and amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, an indefinite strike of the nurses’ union of Delhi’s premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entered day 2 on Tuesday. Read More

‘Personified India’s tradition of knowledge, enquiry’: PM Modi condoles death of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on the death of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha on Tuesday. Read More

Bookings for Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid now open in India

The latest Land Rover Defender claims to be better and safer than ever before, throwing a massive challenge to all that the country’s wilderness chooses to put in its path. Read More

A spin battle in the shadows of the fast and furious

Sumptuous cricketing battles in Australia have effectively been about aggressive batsmen again fiery pace, and the pink-ball Test in Adelaide first up will add swing bowling to the equation. Read More

Remo D’Souza strikes heroic poses in hospital after suffering heart attack, Aamir Ali shares health update: ‘My brother is back’

Actor Aamir Ali has shared a health update for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who was recently admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. “My brother is back,” Aamir wrote. Read More

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan puts maternity spin on athleisure; flaunts baby bump in pink crop top, leggings

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look, and she proved that yet again as she flaunted her baby bump in a cute pale pink sports bra, matching high-waist leggings as she shot for an upcoming ad for a leading sportswear brand. Read More

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab on India visit: All you need to know

United Kingdom foreign secretary Dominic Raab is on a four-day visit to India. Raab will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi. Watch