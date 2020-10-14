News updates from Hindustan Times: 20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra and all the latest news

Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains at Falaknuma in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra

Unprecedented torrential rain that wreaked havoc in Hyderabad and its suburbs in the last 24 hours claimed at least 17 lives and threw normal life out of gear. Read more

India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak

India has not reached out to Pakistan, directly or via intermediaries, to resume dialogue between the two countries, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, dismissing claims by Imran Khan’s top security adviser Moeed W Yusuf that New Delhi had sent a quiet message that reflected what he called, “a desire for conversation”. Read more

Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday

Metro rail operations in Maharashtra will start from Thursday in a graded manner under its mission ‘begin again’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The metro rail operations will resume following fresh guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on Wednesday. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘You do not go in with just Plan A,’ CSK CEO comments on mid-season transfer talks

IPL 2020: CSK need to shore up their batting order as they have looked precarious in pressure situations. The middle-order is not firing consistently and due to that CSK have faced a lot trouble during chasing. Read more

Sanjay Dutt talks about cancer diagnosis in new video: ‘This is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it’

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer earlier this year, is determined to beat it. In a new video shared by hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram, the actor said that he is already back at work and promised to beat cancer soon. Read more

Apple ProRAW: What it means, who can use it and when it is coming to iPhone 12 Pro

This feature, as mentioned during the launch, won’t be available in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at the time of their release but will surely be coming later this year. Read more

Watch: World War II bomb explodes underwater in Poland, no injuries