News updates from Hindustan Times: 29,000 cold chain points, 41,000 deep freezers among govt’s storage plans for Covid-19 vaccine and all the latest news

The Union ministry of health on Tuesday announced the Centre’s plans for cold storage chains as it prepares for a large-scale vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

29,000 cold chain points, 41,000 deep freezers among govt’s storage plans for Covid-19 vaccine

The Union ministry of health on Tuesday announced the Centre’s plans for cold storage chains as it prepares for a large-scale vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country. Read more

‘Ready to welcome film city in state’: Madhya Pradesh home minister

MP home minister Narottam Mishra said the state government is ready to welcome film city in the state - a move that will not only give employment to people but will also give them an opportunity to show their talent. Read more

Gold smuggling case: ED summons Kerala CM’s secy for fourth time

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s additional private secretary CM Raveendran on Thursday for questioning in connection with the gold smuggling case. Read more

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & co. engage in ‘fun drill’ ahead of pink-ball Test

The stage is set for a thrilling bout of Test cricket when Virat Kohli-led Indian team face off against Australia in Adelaide in the pink-ball Test. It will be the first Test of the series and the only one in which skipper Kohli will be playing a part. Read more

Shilpa Shinde says she is not following Bigg Boss 14, warns Twitter impersonators of legal action

Television actor Shilpa Shinde, who won Bigg Boss 11, said that she is not following the ongoing season of the reality show. She seems to be reacting to recent tweets on Rahul Vaidya’s re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 that were attributed to her by many. Read more

Response in India has been exhilarating so far: Triller senior VP Abbos Roohparvar

Triller launched back in 2015 but it gained traction only earlier this year. Triller downloads increased, and it even became the number one app in Apple’s App Store across 50 countries. Read more

Draped to perfection: Kangana Ranaut asks fans how she looks in yellow in Rs 1.25 lakh saree, wonders where Diljit Dosanjh is

Kangana Ranaut could be going through a storm, but she will do it fashionably. The Thalaivi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor who has recently always been in the news for one controversy or the other doesn’t let anything hamper her spirit it seems and is always going about business unfazed. Read more

NASA shares picture of snow-covered Himalayan mountains from space. It also captures Delhi’s bright city lights

In her famous track titled Tennis Court, singer Lorde sang the poetic lyric, “I’ll see the veins of my city like they do in space”.If you’re a Delhite, then this statement may be the aptest description for what this image, shared on the official Instagram account of NASA, shows. Read more

China factor in India’s next Budget: Link Legal’s Santosh Pai explains

Santosh Pai, Partner, Link Legal, explained how India’s tension with China might impact the 2021 Union Budget. He said that till 2019, the Modi government was for expanding economic cooperation with Beijing, but the policy stance was reversed in 2020, following Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Watch here