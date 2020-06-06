News updates from Hindustan Times: 4,286 Shramik special trains operated till now, says Indian Railways and all the latest news

Shramik Special trains were started from May 1 in Centre’s bid to ferry stranded migrant workers to their native states during amid the Covid-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)

‘58 lakh migrant workers ferried to native places till date, over 4,000 Shramik special trains operated’: Indian Railways

Fifty-eight lakh migrant workers stranded across the country have been ferried to their native places amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board told reporters on Saturday. Read more

J&K Covid 19 latest: Two deaths take tally to 38

The union territory of Jammu Kashmir witnessed two fresh deaths on Saturday due to Covid-19 infection—one each from Jammu and Kashmir regions. Both the deceased were above 60 years of age and suffered from comorbidities. Read more

Gang hacks two to death in Hyderabad, three arrested

Hyderabad police arrested three persons early Saturday in connection with a double-murder late Friday night. According to the Hyderabad West Zone police, prime accused Mohammad Ashraf and two of his accomplices were arrested within four hours of the twin murders took place at 10.30 pm on the Mehdipatnam-Langer Houz road. Read more

Singapore opposition leader Pritam Singh calls for review of Covid-19 response

Singapore’s largest opposition party called for a thorough review of the government’s coronavirus response, citing public confusion over unclear communication and actions. Read more

Wasim Akram ranks Sachin Tendulkar 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason for his choice

Former Pakistan captain and arguably the best left-arm paceman to have played the sport of cricket, Wasim Akram, has given his verdict on the top five batsmen that he either bowled to or played along side. Read more

Twitter restricts Amul’s account briefly

Twitter temporarily restricted Amul’s account which goes by the handle “Amul.coop”. Twitter did not provide any specific reason as to why it restricted the account other than its routine response of detecting unusual activity. Read more

The Sleepwalkers teaser: Radhika Apte makes directorial debut with spooky project. Watch

Radhika Apte has shared the teaser of her short film titled The Sleepwalkers. The film stars Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah as a married couple. The teaser revolves around Gulshan’s character asking his pregnant wife if she is aware of her habit of sleepwalking. Read more

How not to talk to the blind: Asia’s first visually impaired person to run an independent PR agency guides us

On the night of December 29, 1990, 24-year-old Siddharth Sharma was returning home with his friend on a motorbike, when they crashed into a police barrier. Siddharth lost his vision due to the accident as his optic nerves were damaged. Read more

MHT CET 2020: Apply for exam district change now

Maharashtra CET Cell has activated the link to apply for changing district preferences in the application form for MHT CET 2020 examination. Candidates can apply to change the district of their exam centre. Read more

Private jet, at Rs 1.6 lakh per seat, to fly six pets from Delhi to Mumbai

A few pets in Delhi will soon be reunited with their owners in Mumbai. A private jet is set to fly six pets that were stranded in Delhi when the lockdown was announced back to Mumbai. Deepika Singh, a 25-year-old cyber security researcher in Mumbai set the ball rolling for this plan, reports Mumbai Mirror. Read more

Watch| USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house