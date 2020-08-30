News updates from Hindustan Times: 4 NDRF teams airlifted to Nagpur from Pune amid evolving flood situation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid evolving flood situation, 4 NDRF teams airlifted to Nagpur from Pune

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune were airlifted for Nagpur due to potential flood situation in the district. In view of the evolving flood situation in districts of Vidarbha division, the NDRF teams were airlifted from Pune to Nagpur. Read more

After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII

A pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh has sealed a deal with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to get priority access to the Covid-19 vaccines being developed by the world’s largest drug manufacturer. Read more

‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Salman Khurshid

Asserting that there was no urgency to have an elected Congress president, senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said he “can’t see the heavens falling” for the need of a party chief as Sonia Gandhi was still at the helm and should be the one to decide on the leadership issue. Read more

Bihar polls: Congress to hold virtual rallies across state from September 1

The Congress party has decided to hold virtual rallies across Bihar from September 1 ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The development comes as several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bihar after September 6 in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh asked Shruti Modi for his medical prescription, newly accessed chats reveal

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh had a conversation with his ex-manager Shruti Modi in November, 2019 about the details of the late actor’s treatment for depression. Read more

Chadwick Boseman’s tweet hits record likes, a perfect tribute to the Black Panther actor

Chadwick Boseman’s tweet has received at least 6.4 million likes and 3 million retweets and comments. Read more

Foodies may relate to this adorable baby’s reaction over seeing his food. Watch

The recording of a baby shows him sitting on a sofa. The cameraperson shakes a bottle of baby milk while approaching the tiny tot. “Me, when I see food headed my way,” reads the text on the screen. Read more

Acne remedy: Malaika Arora reveals the ‘terrific trio’ of simple DIY to control ‘bad timing breakouts’

Malaika Arora shares the secret to dealing with acne woes, even for sensitive skin and we can’t help but take note this humid monsoon season. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh’s link to BJP leaders

Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about Sandeep Singh’s proximity to BJP leaders. Watch