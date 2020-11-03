Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: 4 states, badly hit by Covid-19, show decline in infection, says govt and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 4 states, badly hit by Covid-19, show decline in infection, says govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon(E) in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

4 states, badly hit by Covid-19, show decline in infection, says govt

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that four worst-hit states - which have recorded the highest caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covie-19) - have seen a drop in the infection rate. Read more

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pakistan plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion | Analysis

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was most worried about Chinese reaction when India announced abrogation of Article 370, which altered Jammu and Kashmir’s status in August last year. Read more

‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt



The government said on Tuesday that India’s growth story is intact despite the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more



IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: ‘Looks like I’m fit and fine,’ Rohit Sharma comments on his fitness as he returns for Mumbai Indians

There has been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma’s injury in the past week. India’s limited-overs vice-captain was left out of all the squads for Team India’s tour of Australia due to an injury and he missed the last four matches for Mumbai Indians as well. Read more

You can get one year of Disney+Hotstar subscription free: Here’s how

Adding to the list of free perks and offers that many telecom operators dole out to customers to keep them is an annual subscription to Disney+Hotstar from Airtel. Read more

Dwayne Johnson shares video of young boy persevering at breaking karate board. Wholesome clip is viral

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson often shares uplifting and motivational content on his social media handles. Read more

Karwa Chauth 2020 | Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan: These Bollywood divas are giving us out-of-the-box Karwa Chauth outfit inspiration

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited Indian festivals for most married women in Hindu culture. Read more

MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath

In Madhyra Pradesh, 28 assembly seats are up for grabs and it’s a battle of prestige for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Read more

